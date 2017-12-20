Taimur Ali Khan turns 1: Check out his viral pictures that have made him an internet sensation
Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrates first birthday today at Pataudi Palace. Taimur is an internet sensation and every picture of his makes headlines, and brings a smiles on our faces. His eyes, his brown hair and pink lips are amazing.
Since his birth, he has become a favourite of entire country. His first picture started going viral on internet. The little munchkin was sleeping in Kareena’s arms, and the little one welcomed with much love on internet.
He kept breaking the internet with his innocent and adorable looks. Taimur’s picture in white kurta- pyjamas seated on the couch like a Nawab was too cute.
Taimur playing in a garden with a yellow flower is so cute.
After that, Karenna and Taimur were seen at Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakshya’s birthday bash.
At the age of seven months, Taimur made his first international trip to Switzerland with parents Saif and Kareena. His fan pages kept updating us with his adorable pictures from Gstaad.
Recently, Kareena, with son Taimur, went out for dinner and photographers captured the moment. Kareena stepped out in a plaid shirt, denim and high knee boot. Well, Taimur looked too cute in white turtle neck sweater and blue dungarees.
On December 9, Taimur and his mom Kareena attended Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira birthday bash in which Taimur grabbed eyeballs through his innocent behaviour and having fun time with Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan captioned it, “Taimur and Yash!!!!!” It seems like the trio – Yash, Roohi and Taimur – will soon become close friends just like their parents.
Also, a picture of Kareena looking at her little price as he is laughing was shared by Karisma on Instagram along with the caption, “Taimur chilling”.
Taimur’s birthday celebrations take place at Pataudi Palace today evening. The guests expected to grace the toddler’s bash are Kareena’s best friends, Malaika Arora, Amirta Arora, Khan Khandan, Kapoor Khandan and Pataudi family. From the industry, Taimur’s friends, Lakshya Kapoor, AbRam Khan, Adira, Yash and Roohi Johar can be expected.
