Taimur Ali Khan turned 1 yesterday, and you won’t believe what birthday gift he got

Yesterday, Taimur Ali Khan was trending on social media as it was his birthday. The little one of Saifeena turned 1 year and a lavish party was thrown at Pataudi palace for him. The palace was lit up with beautiful lights and balloons and play area was set up for the kids. Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Amrita Arora and their extended family members were present in the party.

But people are curious to know what gift the little one has received. According to a leading daily, he didn’t get any expensive gift but Taimur’s mom and her nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar gifted him a forest named after him.

The forest is a 1,000 square feet plot and is a part of a community farming initiative in Sonave, which is 50 km away from Mumbai. It includes three jamuns, one amla, one jackfruit, 40 banana, one kokum, 14 moringa, one papaya, five custard apple, two persimmon and two lemon trees. They also plan to grow three types of pulses and spices, besides green leafy vegetables.

“A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for Taimur on the outskirts of Mumbai,” Rujuta told Mumbai Mirror. “The forest thrives on intercropping and I hope Taimur will grow up to celebrate a diverse society where people live together despite their distinctions,” she added.