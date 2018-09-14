Taimur Ali Khan looks cute in red outside nani Babita’s house; See pics
Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted with dad Saif Ali Khan at a playground in Bandra. The star kid was pretty curious as he watched a badminton match there. A video of him playing football in the same playground went viral on the internet. He was wearing a red tee with matching shoes and was looking damn cute. Before the short walk from the car to the entrance ended, little Tai managed to give a bunch of animated expressions to the papz, outside Nani Babita’s house.
Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, while speaking to Cosmopolitan on how he manages to spend time with his cutie pie despite his hectic schedule, had said, “I have been leaving my house early and I have started waking him up at around 7. He finishes his feed he has just started on solid foods and we spend about 20 minutes together.
I read to him or put on some music, or nursery rhymes. Taimur incidentally begins his day by listening to devotional songs. It’s his nanny’s idea. And if I return by 8 pm and he is awake, we spend another 20 minutes together. He begins his day with bhajans and ends his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky. Other than that he just, burps and farts all day, just like me.”