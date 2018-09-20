Taimur Ali Khan is world’s cutest football player; these pictures are proof
One of the most adorable star kid Taimur Ali Khan never fails to impress us with his cuteness. And these days Taimur can be seen learning football and after looking at him playing with football, we can just say one thing that he can be a future football player.
And today, Taimur was clicked playing football and he looked super adorable in a yellow checkered shirt and shorts. In some pictures Taimur can also be seen enjoying eating cookies. As usual Taimur was with his nanny at the playground. As we all know that Taimur is media’s favourite star kid and where ever he goes Paparazzi follow him. Whether it’s a playdate with sister Innaya or a walk with Mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan and papa Saif Ali Khan Taimur never disappoints his fans.
