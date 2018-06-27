Taimur Ali Khan enjoying play date in London with Rannvijay Singh’s daughter Kainaat is damn cute
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Saifeena’s cute little nawab Taimur is undoubtedly gathering as much limelight as his Mamu jaan, Ranbir Kapoor, who is doing hard work promoting his upcoming film, Sanju. Currently, eye candy Taimur Ali Khan is vacationing in London with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, aunt Karisma Kapoor, maternal grandparents Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor and cousins Samiera and Kiaan Raj.
And now, Taimur has been spotted enjoying a play date in London with Roadies fame and actor Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka Singha’s cute daughter Kainaat. Well, Taimur and Kainaat’s picture is right now getting viral on the social media, in which these cutie pies are seen enjoying each other’s company.
Apparently, Rannvijay’s wife, Priyanka, who was regular in updating fans about her baby’s zoo trip, took to Instagram to share a photograph from their play date. In the photo, both the star kids are looking extremely adorable. Especially, an amused Kainaat looking at Taimur is the great moment of the picture. Priyanka captioned the snap, “Kainu & Tim Tim”.
Awww… we must say that Taimur has now become pro in catching the attention of people. God Bless both the kids!