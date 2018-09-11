Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu go on a play-date in Mumbai; see pictures
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
After a long Maldives holiday Kapoor family is back in Mumbai, though we got a lot of pictures from the holiday. Some pictures which got lot of Awwws and those pictures always included Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya.
Today the star kids were snapped in Bandra. While Taimur was with mother Kareena, sister Inaaya was seen in her mother Soha Ali Khan’s arm as they got out of the car. While Taimur was dressed in a pink shirt and denim, Inaya looked super adorable in white. Take a look at the recent outing of the two here: