Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BharatBandh
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu go on a play-date in Mumbai; see pictures

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu go on a play-date in Mumbai; see pictures

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 11, 2018 08:26 pm
FOLLOW US:

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

After a long Maldives holiday Kapoor family is back in Mumbai, though we got a lot of pictures from the holiday.  Some pictures which got lot of Awwws and those pictures always included Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya.

Today the star kids were snapped in Bandra. While Taimur was with mother Kareena, sister Inaaya was seen in her mother Soha Ali Khan’s arm as they got out of the car. While Taimur was dressed in a pink shirt and denim, Inaya looked super adorable in white. Take a look at the recent outing of the two here:

Image credits: Viral Bhayani


Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK