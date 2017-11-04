Tabu Birthday Special: Golmaal Again to Chandni Bar, 5 versatile roles of the actor

A versatile actor turns 46 today. She is a star has given many superhits movies in various language like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, and Marathi but she recognised actress in the Hindi Film Industries. Her full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi born in November 4, 1971 in a Muslim family. On special occasion take a look on iconic role that we love her for.

Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty’s helmed film ‘Golmaal Again’ is a comedy horror film, stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Golmaal Again is fourth frenchise of Golmaal. Tabu’s played a role Anna Mathew. In a film she can see and talks with a ghost. With the help of this blessing she help Parineeti to save a Ashram property from Nikhil and Vasu Reddy.

Haider

Haider is helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj starrer Shahid Kapoor, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor. This film is one of the best Tabu’s applauded film was adaptation of a Shakespearean classic, Hamlet. In the film she played a mother role torn between her son and lover.

Drishyam

Drishyam was remake of Malayalam film ‘Drishyam’ in 2013. His Hindi version was release on 2015 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran in a lead role. It is an thriller film helmed by Nishikant Kamat. Tabu was played a character of firece Police inspector who goes all the way to find her son, who was murdered by Ajay wife’s Shriya and daughter. Till the end Ajay and his families does not confessed that they have murdered Tabu’s son.

Maqbool

Maqbool was Tabu’s maiden attempt with director Vishal Bhardwaj, at a Shakespearean classic, Macbeth. As she portrayed the role of Lady Macbeth with panache, she not only seduced a gang lord, but also the film industry, with her skills. In the race with seasoned actors such as Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah, she outran them all.

Chandni bar

In Chandni bar, Tabu was seen in a different role. She played a bar dancer and she did not hesitated to play this kind of role. She was appreciated and Awarded for Best Awards for Chandni Bar.