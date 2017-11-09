Tables turn! TV’s favourite host Kapil Sharma to appear as guest in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11
Mumbai: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Firangi’. He will reportedly promote his film at Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11.
The reports says that, Kapil will enter the house and it is fresh start from Kapil’s side to end the battle with Colors.
This Sunday, Kapil will do fun with Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar episode, according to reports. As we know, Salman and Kapil are very good friends. Salman always promotes his film at The Kapil Sharma Show, which was went off air because of Kapil’s ill health.
Now the actor has again come on stage and it seems that they had lots of fun on the Bigg Boss stage.
The Indian Express quoted a source as saying, “All this time he has grilled Salman and it would be fun to see him take questions this time. The entire team is really excited to pull off this special shoot.”
Firangi is Kapil’s second production venture from K9 production house. The film is helmed by Rajiev Dhingra. The movie also features Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.
Firangi is all set to hit the screens on November 24.