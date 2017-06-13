‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Salman and Sohail Khan on your favorite show for ‘Tubelight’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ on the small screen. The stars were spotted recently on the very popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ on Sab TV.

The producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi told an entertainment portal, “It’s the third time that Salman has come to promote his film on our show. He knows all the actors by name and they all had good time interacting with him. He praised the unity and affection for each other amongst the residents of Gokuldham Society.”

In the recent episode, the Gokuldham Wasi are afraid of a call from an unknown person. The person says that, tomorrow (that means today’s episode) “Sab Kuch badalne wala hai”. The unknown person even arranges a party in the Gokuldham society and also gifts clothes to Gokuldham wasi, which they have worn in parties.

The voice over is given by actor Varun Dhawan, so it could be double surprise on the show today.

Salman Khan ‘Tubelight’ promotion track will begin from June 14.