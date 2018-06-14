Taapsee Pannu’s sister not inclined towards Bollywood

New Delhi, Unlike many star siblings who are entering Bollywood these days, actress Taapsee Pannu‘s sister Shagun has never been inclined towards movies and has no plans to enter the industry. “Shagun has never been inclined towards movies. She doesn’t even like to come on my sets for that matter. She’s not really a camera-friendly person and has no plans or intentions of coming into films,” Taapsee told IANS.

Both the sisters were together in Rome where Taapsee was shooting for a campaign with online fashion destination Koovs.com, which she immensely enjoyed. “The kind of looks I wanted to put together to the way I wanted to do the shots, there was a lot of freedom, all that made me feel more like I was on a holiday,” said the actress who has been styled in the latest Koovs collection as she takes on Rome.

How is Tapsee as an elder sister? “Very protective, and very possessive. I am pretty much a hands-on elder sister,” she said. In the Hindi film industry, the actress has been appreciated for her different roles in films like “Pink”, “Naam Shabana”, “Baby”, “The Ghazi Attack” and the comedy “Judwaa 2”. Her next projects are “Soorma”, the trailer of which has been released recently, “Mulk” and “Manmarziyaan”.

Has Taapsee ever thought of directing one day? “No, not yet. I think I still have a lot to learn in terms of acting. However, I don’t think I could do anything else in the film industry apart from acting. If I had to try something else, it would be in a different profession altogether,” she said.