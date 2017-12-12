Taapsee Pannu wraps up Chandigarh schedule of ‘Soorma’

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has concluded the Chandigarh schedule of her upcoming film “Soorma”. Taapsee on Monday night tweeted a photograph of herself. In the image, the “Naam Shabna” actress’s back is towards the camera and she is standing in a stadium. “And that’s a wrap of a perfect climax where god is in sync with our feelings! ‘Soorma’ 29 June 2018,” Taapsee captioned the image.

The 30-year-old actress will now shoot for the next schedule of the film in Serbia. “Soorma” is a biopic on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also directed hit films like “Saathiya” and “Bunty Aur Babli”. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.