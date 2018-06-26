Taapsee Pannu to play the lead role in Gippy Grewal’s rom-com ‘Dare And Lovely’

With Taapsee Pannu experimenting with varied roles, her need for versatility will yet again be satiated with another intriguing role. This time around it is for a rom-com titled Dare And Lovely and will be directed by Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. The film will be produced by Sunir Khetrapal, who incidentally is also the co-producer of Taapsee’s other film Badla.

Taapsee Pannu has already kicked off the shoot of the Sunir Khetrapal film Badla, which is also produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Akshai Puri. On the other hand, coming back to Dare And Lovely, the film is currently in its initial stages. If recent reports are to be believed, Taapsee too is yet to sign on the dotted line. However, we hear that the actress is intrigued by the script and has given a verbal nod for the film.

On the other hand, speaking of Gippy Grewal, he is a known name on the music and acting front. While he has already established his name as a Punjabi singer, writer, he made his foray into acting in Bollywood with the Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central. Not just that, he also made his directorial debut with the Punjabi film Ardaas. As for Dare And Lovely, it will mark his foray into directing Bollywood films.

It is being said in reports that the makers were keen on roping in Gippy for the film since they were highly impressed with Ardaas. According to reports, the film Dare And Lovely is said to be a story revolving around a girl who is in search of her roots. The leading man for the film is yet to be finalized.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu has a series of films in the pipeline for release. Starting with the sports biopic on Sandeep Singh, Soorma in July, it will be followed by Mulk featuring Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar. The third film, Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will release in September.