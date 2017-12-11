Taapsee Pannu: There’s nothing a woman can’t achieve

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has made her mark with films like “Pink”, “Naam Shabana” and “Judwaa 2”, says women can achieve anything with determination and strength.

“I’ve always followed the belief that there is nothing that a woman can’t achieve if she is determined and builds the strength to do so,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee, who has been named brand ambassador of GSK Consumer Healthcares Womens Horlicks, which has been designed specifically for womens nutritional needs, is trying to build cognizance about bone health amongst women through a new campaign by the brand fashioned around the theme of #StandStrong.

On the initiative, the actress said: “The I #StandStrong platform launched by Women’s Horlicks is a perfect representation of this mantra. It is inspiring women to invest in their strength – physical strength in this case supported by strong bones.

“I would urge all women to participate in this movement of investing in their strength as strong bones make a stronger you.”

On the film front, the actress will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s “Mulk”, a social thriller based on real-life struggles of common people. It also features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.