Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for ‘Judwaa 2’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday started shooting the Mumbai schedule of “Judwaa 2”.

Last month, Taapsee had wrapped up the London schedule of the movie, in which she features with Varun Dhawan. Now she has started shooting at the Film City here.

“We will have a song and a few scenes to be shot here before we leave for Portugal next month. The song ‘Tan tana tan’ will be shot on a set. We are almost approaching the final leg of filming and can’t wait for the fun to unfold on screen,” Taapsee said in a statement.

The film marks the actress’s second collaboration with director David Dhawan, who gave her a debut role in “Chashme Baddoor”.

With “Judwaa 2”, another entertaining side of Taapsee’s acting skills will be seen after intense dramas like “Baby”, “Pink” and “Naam Shabana”.