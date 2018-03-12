Taapsee Pannu sports a Punjabi Kudi avatar in Manmarziyaan

Known for her power-packed roles, we will get to see a unique side of Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan. Well, that is what the makers had said. And if her recent look is anything to go by, we would definitely agree to that one. We have seen her as an agent, a modern girl trying to break norms. But it is not too often, that we come across, a demure Taapsee.

This time around, for Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap’s collaboration Manmarziyaan we got to see this side of Taapsee Pannu too. If you don’t believe us, here is a picture of the actress as the quintessential desi girl. And we must say ‘Soni Kudi lagti hai’ [she looks like a pretty lady’. Her look from her recent social media posts reveal that Taapsee plays the simple Punjabi girl healing from a small town.

Her look seems to be comprised of Patiala Salwars and she is even seen donning juttis. The simplicity of the look seems to have grabbed the attention of many.

Working with filmmakers like Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap for the first time, the actress will also share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The film in question is said to be a coming – of – age story, romantic drama. Interestingly Anurag too is being associated with this genre for the first time since he is known for gritty dramas.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the role of an aspiring hockey player in this romantic drama. From what we hear, the actress has apparently taken a cue or two from her other film Soorma. This film will feature her as a professional hockey player along Diljit Dosanjh who plays the male lead in it.

Manmarziyaan, which faced several changes and delays, finally went on floor in Punjab recently. The team is busy shooting for the love triangle in Amritsar currently.