Taapsee Pannu says when it comes to showcasing grey shades of characters, he is the best

Taapsee Pannu said when it comes to tapping into the grey shades of characters, no one comes close to director Anurag Kashyap. The 30-year-old actor, who is working in the Kashyap- directed “Manmarziyan”, said the film needed someone like the filmmaker, famous for his noir movies, to do justice to the story.

Also featuring Vicky Kaushal, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai. “‘Manmarziyan’ is not a dark love story. It is typical Aanand L Rai kind. I know Kashyap is known for his darker films, but I think we needed a director who can show characters as grey. Not everyone is black and white, we all are grey. So I think he is the best director to showcase that grey part of everyone,” Taapsee told reporters.

The film was earlier set to be directed by “Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana” helmer Sameer Sharma, but he reportedly left the project due to creative differences with Rai. “Manmarziyan” then featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The actor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Punjabi heart-throb Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh’s biopic, “Soorma”. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film features Diljit essaying Sandeep with Taapsee playing his love interest.

Talking about her experience working with the “Udta Punjab” star, the actor said, “Diljit is a very good actor and a shy, good person also. He is also trying to get his presence felt and I think he deserves all the attention.”

For the film, Taapsee said the cast members – including Angad Bedi – were trained by Sandeep himself. The team is aiming to finish the project by Christmas. With hits like “Judwaa 2” and “Naam Shabana” to her credit this year, the actor hopes 2018 will be another good spell for her. Taapsee will also be seen in “Mulk”, a social thriller based on true life events.