Taapsee Pannu: Sandeep Singh the best coach I ever had

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who awaits the release of her upcoming film “Soorma”, says that hockey player Sandeep Singh is the best coach she has ever had.

Singh on Tuesday turned 32 and Taapsee, who is featuring in the biopic of the hockey player, shared a black and white photograph of herself along with him.

“To the man who made a challenging sport look so easy! The best coach I ever had! Happy Birthday Sandeep ‘Flicker’ Singh. This year is going to be another glorious year for you,” she captioned the image.

To the man who made a challenging sport look so easy! The best coach I ever had! Happy Birthday Sandeep ‘Flicker’ Singh. This year is going to be another glorious year for you 😁😁😁 #HappybirthdaySandeepSingh pic.twitter.com/3k9V1Qhsup — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 27, 2018

“Soorma”, a biopic on the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also helmed hit films like “Saathiya” and “Bunty Aur Babli”.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

The film is slated to release on June 29.