Taapsee Pannu elated about National Award for ‘Ghazi’

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu is ecstatic that her film “Ghazi” has been named the Best Telugu film at the 65th National Film Awards. She says even though she had a cameo in the movie, it was a satisfying part for her. “Elated with the news about ‘Ghazi’ winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award winning film,” Taapsee said in a statement.

“Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I’m ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award honour,” she added.

In the past, the actress’ Tamil film “Aadukalam” won six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards and Hindi movie “Pink” bagged the National Film Award for the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards. Taapsee also shared her excitement about “Ghazi” on Twitter.

So so proud to be a part of a film winning National award. #Ghazi

Love and hugs to my entire team! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 13, 2018

“Ghazi” or “The Ghazi Attack” is directed by Sankalp Reddy. The film is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It features Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.