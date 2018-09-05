Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior: Telugu star Jagapati Babu to feature in Ajay Devgn starrer

Long ago, we had reported that Ajay Devgn expressed his desire to make one of his most ambitious projects, Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior. Last we heard about the film was that Ajay is collaborating with Bhushan Kumar for the film. Since then, it seems that even though we haven’t heard much about the progress, it seems that the film has already gone on floor in Mumbai. In fact, we were in for shock when the picture of Telugu star Jagapati Babu from the sets of the film started doing the rounds.

Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior will feature Ajay Devgn in the titular role. On the other hand, it is yet to be revealed about the role Jagapati Babu will be essaying in the film. However, the costume he is sporting on the sets indicates that his role too will be related to that of the warrior since he is seen adorning the weapons etc. The South actor has always expressed his fondness for Devgn and looks like he was more than happy to join hands with the Bollywood actor in the film.

Interestingly, Jagapati Babu and Ajay Devgn both have featured in the South and Bollywood versions of the English romantic drama French Kiss, namely, Dongaata and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

Coming to the film, Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior will showcase the life of this warrior of glorious Indian history, who fought for his people, his soil and his King, Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film will be directed by Om Raut, who has to his credit Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush (2015), the Marathi biopic on Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Speaking on the first of its kind epic film, Bhushan had earlier stated, “Ajay is one of the finest actors that we have today. The intensity that he brings to his performance is unparalleled. After the success of our recent film Raid, I am super excited to be part of a costume drama, a first for our banner T-Series.”