T-Series ‘Mixtape’ ft Neha Kakkar-Mohd Irfan is out, mashup of Kabira is a #MustListen

The first episode of T-Series Mixtapes is finally out today, featuring beautiful Neha Kakkar and handsome Mohammad Irfan.T-Series recently made its space amongst the top 10 YouTube’s Most Viewed Channel. Continuing the same enthusiasm, T-Series has launched one of the inimitable properties on its YouTube named ‘Mixtape’ – produced by Bhushan Kumar.

26 singers-17 episodes-one stage will be spotted and each episode will witness a lively duet and solo performances on recreations of the old songs in a contemporary style. The line-up for this season includes Neeti Mohan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, Ayushman Khurana, Armaan Malik, Aditi Singh, Hardy Sandu, Shirley Setia, Mohd Irfan and many others.

Abhijit Vaghani has given the mesmerising music for the entire season having each episode featuring well-known singers alongside wide-ranging instrumentalist to create a soulful sound that will get the nation grooving. The show has been directed by Ahmed Khan, who has created the best vibe for a visual treat.

Chairman of T-Series Bhushan Kuma said “Digital is a great platform to work these days as it gives the audience a first hand connect.Having such a massive catalogue of songs, we always wanted to do something on these lines. We are delighted that Mixtape is finally coming to life with such great talent from the industry.”