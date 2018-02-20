Sylvester Stallone rubbishes death hoax, says is alive and ‘still punching’

Los Angeles: Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone is alive and “still punching”, despite death rumours.

On Sunday, February 18, rumours started circulating on Facebook that the actor passed away after battling prostate cancer. The death hoax post also included photos of allegedly ailing Stallone.

Taking to his official social media accounts, the “Rocky” star debunked the false reports and assured his fans that he is fine. “Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!” he wrote, along with one of the of the hoax posts.

His younger brother Frank Stallone also responded to the death rumours.

He wrote on Twitter, “Rumours that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society,” adding that the death hoax was “not funny not cool.”