Sweta Bhattacharya couldn’t say no to `Jai Kanhaiya’

Bengali actress Sweta Bhattacharya, who is making her debut on Hindi television with “Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki”, says she liked the concept of the upcoming show so much that she couldn’t say no to it.

In the show, Sweta will be seen as Dali, a rich and spoiled granddaughter.”I am extremely excited to be a part of ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’. I chose to be a part of this show because of its unique storyline and narration,” Sweta said.

“When the makers narrated the story to me, I just couldn’t bring myself to say no to it. I am going to play the most challenging character on the show. I hope that my fans love my efforts that I have put in the show,” she added.”Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki”, which will also feature Vishal Vashishtha, will go on airfrom January 1, 2018.