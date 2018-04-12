Swara Bhasker takes up sensual avatar, to play seductress in thriller web series ‘Rasbhari’

Mumbai: After the success of her first web series ‘It’s Not That Simple’, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is all set to work in her second web series titled Rasbhari. Swara is going to be seen in a sensual avatar as she plays a seductress in the series. “Swara plays a seductress in this mystery thriller. It’s a full on desi story with several twists and turns,” a source revealed to DNA.

Swara has been stationed in Haryana for the shooting of Rasbhari. She is also part of the upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and marks comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan. An international online streaming platform, which has bankrolled the project ‘Rasbhari’, approached the actress for the seductress’ role. Swara is currently busy wrapping her shoot for the show at present. At the same time, the actress is also juggling with ‘Veere Di Wedding’, for which she will be shooting a song with her girl gang.

According to the source, presently ‘Rasbhari’ has 10 episodes. Whether it will be turned in a series or not, is yet to be decided. While many celebrities are moving towards the digital platform, Swara will be one of the first few to have two web shows of her own in a span of two years. Her previous web series ‘It’s Not That Simple’ gained a lot of popularity among the viewers. It was a relationship-based show.