Swara Bhasker casting couch encounter: ‘Guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’’

Bollywood actresses do face casting couch in industry, but not many come forward and speak about it. But when #MeToo campaign started people around the globe and from different fields started narrating their horrifying experiences. And now actress Swara Bhasker revealed one of her casting couch experience.

The actress was speaking at a recent event where she was asked about casting couch. Swara shared her encounter with a man claiming to be a big producer, kept asking her about her residential address.

A report on the Indian Express quoted the actress as saying, “When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’ and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away),” said Swara, and added: “So, he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like… so that kind of stuff happens. It’s all a part of casting couch, right?”

The actress also spoke about feminism, and said feminism is about giving women choice. “So if some women choose to be conservative or choose to deny themselves their own rights, what can I say? I think it is completely legitimate to ask those women that why do they want to tie themselves down?” she said.