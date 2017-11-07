Swara Bhaskar to Kalki Koechlin: Bollywood actresses who opened up about sexual harassment

Monsters like Harvey Weinstein exist in India also. Many top actresses of Bollywood have spoken out against sexual harassment and some of them even shared the horror of how they faced harassment in the industry. It is a global issue. Not Hollywood, Bollywood, almost every industry is affected with such kind of people, who exploit people for their sexual urges in favour of job, promotions or movies.

So here are actresses who have spoken in the open about the issue.

Swara Bhaskar

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the Bollywood actor voiced her opinion on the matter too. “The way a film set operates is often feudal and always hierarchal, where some people give instructions and others execute them…Conditions at the workplace are ripe for sexual harassment, more so because victims can be easily silenced,” she said. Swara spoke about how she faced the issue of sexual assault in industry and due to that she didn’t get many movies. She further revealed her own incident on how she was stalked in a shoot. “He stalked me during the day and called me through the night. I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary.”

Vidya Balan

Vidya also highlighted the issue and said the she has never faced such situations but there are girls who have face. For them she gave an advice that they should speak about the issue. The Tumhari Sulu actor told IANS that we should name and shame those who sexually harass others. “I think people who have suffered this only know what exactly does it feel like when you’re really in an uncomfortable situation. When someone just rubs or touches you with his hand, sometimes I get really angry. So I think in that sense, there are a lot of degrees in sexual harassment.”

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut extended her support to #MeToo campaign that went viral on internet and she condemned such kinds of behaviour of people. She claimed that she was abused when she was just 17 by someone who was her father’s age. The shocking revelations were made at an event where journalist Barkha Dutt launched her book ‘This Unquiet Land’. Recalling the incident, she was quoted as saying, “It was very difficult in the initial days. You do fall for those traps, people do see needy people. But there are no free lunches, right?”

Kalki Koechlin

The actress has revealed that she faced sexual harassment at her workplace, she also spoke how she was sexually abused in her childhood time. In 2015, she opened up about how she was sexually abused as a child at the age of 9 to Humans Of Bombay. “The reason I spoke out about my sexual abuse is not to get people to feel sorry for me but to give others who have had similar circumstances the confidence to talk about it. I allowed someone to have sex with me at the age of nine, not understanding fully what it meant and my biggest fear after was that my mother would find out. I felt it was my mistake and so I kept it hidden for years. If I had had the confidence or awareness to confide in my parents it would have saved me years of complexes about my own sexuality. It’s important that parents remove the taboo around the word sex or private parts so kids can speak openly and be saved from potential abuse,” the actress was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

Irrfan Khan

Yes, the actor recently said that he also faced such kind of situations “You do experience these things; you get such invitations as well. A person might propose ‘If you sleep with me I’ll give you work’, but you have the power to say no. Such indications are given to both men and women, but women face it more. It has happened with me too. A lot of times I’ve been told clearly that if I compromise I’ll get the work. It (invitation) has come from both, male and female. It becomes a slightly weird situation because when people who you know and respect a lot give you such offers, you feel that now the dynamics of the relationship will change. That’s the sad part. But I have the power to take or refuse the offer,” revealed Irrfan Khan to the media.

South actress Parvathy

Southern actress Parvathy says that we have to power to say ‘no’. “There was a time in the Malayalam industry when it was expected of me. It was asked very openly by senior actors and directors. But I never worked with those people. The movies I have done are not like that. Maybe that’s the reason I did not get to do films for a long time. The thing is, I didn’t care. I did other movies in Tamil and Kannada,” said Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’. The actress added she refused to give in to the pressure of career. “Some people even tried to convince me that this is how the industry works. But I stuck to my ground. I will do something else if I can’t work in a film but I won’t agree to sleep with a powerful person for a movie,” she was quoted as saying.

Onir

Filmmaker Onir made ‘Shab’ which exposed how even women in powerful position can take advantage. “In the end, it is all about power. Women also exploit and sexually harass men, but since we live in a patriarchy society, many guys are unable to open up about it. Having said that, everyone is speaking as if it is something new, but it has been going on for years. It is omnipresent in most industries. People should start naming the culprits; that is how it will stop. There are some men who have abused so many women and now they are coming out to be champions of women rights,” said Onir to FPJ.