Swara Bhaskar on sexual harassment: He started talking about love, sex and asked to be hugged

Recently, the news broke out how Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted Hollywood actresses in exchange for role in movies. Harvey is one of the biggest producers in the industry and after the buzz many actresses came out and spoke about encountering sexual assault. And the flame can be seen in India also. Now, Swara Bhaskar has spoken out about her sexual harassment encounter with a drunk director.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the Bollywood actor voiced her opinion on the matter too. “The way a film set operates is often feudal and always hierarchal, where some people give instructions and others execute them…Conditions at the workplace are ripe for sexual harassment, more so because victims can be easily silenced,” she said.

Swara spoke about how she faced the issue of sexual assault in industry and due to that she didn’t get many movies. She further revealed her own incident on how she was stalked in a shoot. “He stalked me during the day and called me through the night. I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary.”

“I was young and alone. I would switch off the lights after pack-up and removed my make up in the dark so he would think I was asleep and stop calling me,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

It stopped when the actress spoke to executive producer about the issue and the producer make sure that she was escorted to everywhere. She further told Mumbai Mirror, “I told him that he was scaring me and making me uncomfortable. I told him I wouldn’t be able to act if this continued. He acted hurt and said I had misunderstood him. He stayed away for two weeks, then he was back to his tricks.”

This is not new in Bollywood. Many actresses have spoken on the issue, including Vidya Balan recently.