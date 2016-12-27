Swara Bhaskar gets down to writing films

Actress Swara Bhaskar says she has no plans to direct a film ever, but she hopes that one day her self-written script gets made into a movie. “I don’t have any plans to direct, but I have written a script. I faced a lean period after I did ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and I didn’t know how the PR machinery and publicity worked.

I thought I have been appreciated and I will get work. But that didn’t happen, so I wrote a script at that time and then never got down to attaching a director or producer to it,” Swara told IANS. She said it’s a raw love triangle and she would want to act in it herself whenever it is made. Swara said she is also writing a comedy script.