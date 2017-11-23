Free Press Journal
Suyyash Rai plays a royal in new show

Suyyash Rai plays a royal in new show

— By IANS | Nov 23, 2017 06:52 pm
Suyyash Rai has joined the cast of “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” as Abhay Kunwar Singh, who is part of a royal family. Suyyash has already started shooting for the Sony Entertainment Television show along with his co-stars Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Suchanti.

“Yes, I am a part of ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’. I will be playing Abhay Kunwar Singh who belongs to one of the royal families of Rajasthan. He is in love with Diya (Tejasswi).  I feel glad to bag a role in the show which has an interesting story line, and to work with my favourite co-stars and team. My character will portray an interesting mix of shades,” Suyyash said.

“Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” is a finite story that challenges the conventional perception of a man being the protector of a woman.


