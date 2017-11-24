Sushmita Sen splits with rumoured boyfriend, restaurateur Ritik Bhasin

Sushmita Sen’s love life is in headlines once again. Now, the actress is said to have called it quits with her rumoured boyfriend, restaurateur Ritik Bhasin, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actress dated Ritik for almost four years. The news of break-up is making news now but the split took six month ago. The duo were dating each other from quite a long time and the relationship was going strong. According to reports, Sushmita and Ritik bought an apartment from themselves to stay after marriage.

But even after split, the duo are continuing their relationship as good friends. Sen has often openly expressed her views about marriage and relationships. While talking to a leading daily, Sushmita was quoted saying, “Marriage was always on the cards. I have always been a romantic. Since I was 16, I have had a very lovely notion of it. But like everything else in my life, I have never been in a hurry. I have always believed that it will happen at the right time. I believe that if you are born with a desire, that it will manifest. But don’t keep conditions on it. Marriage was always on the cards and will still stay on the cards unless proven otherwise. In the meantime, I think I have led a very exciting life. Not once in my life have I felt, ‘Oh god, I didn’t get married.”

Talking about Sushmita Sen, she has adopted two girls, Renee, 18 and Alisah, 8. About her relationship, she was linked with Randeep Hooda and Vikram Bhatt.