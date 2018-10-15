Sushmita Sen has found love in Rohman Shawl? Read to know

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s love life has always been on and off and as per recent rumors the actress was dating Ritik Bhasin until June and now it seems like the former Miss Universe has found love in another man. According to online portal SpotBoye, the actress has been spotted with a mystery man on several occasions. And according to portal Rohman Shawl who is a model met Sushmita at a Mumbai fashion event in August and instantly hit it off. Since then, the two have kept in touch.

According to Spotboye source close to the actress, “It’s too early to comment on their relationship status but they are definitely more than just friends.” Apparently, the model is a regular visitor at Sushmita’s house and the actress’s daughters – Renee and Alisah – also get along with him well. While Sushmita seems to have moved on with her life, her ex-boyfriend, Ritik, too seems to have found love again.

Ritik is currently dating Deepti Sahi and the duo met through a common friend. According to Spotboye sources, Ritik’s new ladylove was invited too to celebrate Zaheer Khan’s 40th Birthday in Maldives. FYI, Ritik is close to the cricketer and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

View this post on Instagram Black and white !! A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s workout videos on Instagram are a rage on social media. The actress constantly talks about staying fit and her workout routine is inspirational. Recently, she made heads turn when she walked the ramp for Bhumika and Jyoti Mukerji’s fashion show on Day 2 of the Lotus India Fashion Week. Sporting a parrot green outfit and a matching head gear, she walked the ramp like a diva.