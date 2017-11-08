Sushmita Sen gets marriage proposal after posting pic of her fab ab on Instagram

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen has got a marriage proposal after posting a picture of her fabulous abs on social media. The picture was posted 5 days ago on her Instagram account, where she mentioned her birthday month and said she has started training. She posted “My Body My Rule”.

Sushmita captioned the picture saying that, #workinprogress 😉 Slowly but surely!!!💪😁❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!💃🏻😍👏❤️😄 let some SAY it can’t be done…I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!😉😄👍 My body…My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!💪😊😍👍 #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️💃🏻👍 yipppeeeeeee!!!!😅💃🏻❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!

Her latest picture was enough make fans go crazy. Soon, fans started giving marriage proposals to the beauty queen.

There are few actresses in the industry as naturally beauty as Sushmita Sen. She has stopped showing interest in movies, but the former Miss Universe keeps updating her fans with her candid photos and videos.

The gorgeous Bengali beauty will be celebrating her 43rd birthday with new look and figure, it seems!