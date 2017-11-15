Sushant Singh Rajput wins Lokmat’s Most Stylish Youth Icon !

Versatility is the name of the game for Sushant Singh Rajput , who enjoys changing his fashion game ,as much as he does getting under the skin of all his characters.

The actor was today awarded “Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Youth Icon” at Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish awards, that honor the most prominent, glamorous and talented people that the state takes pride in.

The event was attended by a wide spectrum of professionals from segments ranging from bureaucracy , politics, sports, medicine ,social work and films all of whom have made Maharashtra