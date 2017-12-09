Sushant Singh Rajput to perform at the Lux Rose Gold Awards on 10th December

Sushant Singh Rajput is probably one of the few actors of his generation who fits the “complete package” definition.

From bowling audiences over with his character transformations, impressing them with his versatile performances and bowling them over with his dancing skills , the actor manages the balancing act like a pro and all this while looking like a million bucks.

Sushant has now been roped in to perform for a special event – The Lux Rose Gold Awards that celebrates some of the most beautiful women in the country

The actor will performance on to the track of his favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan with the song Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, he then follows it up with performances of his hit songs