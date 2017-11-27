Sushant Singh Rajput says he will never lose the excitement of acting

With huge box office success in the past and some big projects in his kitty, Sushant Singh Rajput is having a dream run in Bollywood, but the actor says even if his success ratio dips, his passion for acting will remain unaffected.

Fulfilling dreams

The 31-year-old actor, who dropped out from an engineering college to fulfil his acting dreams, says becoming a star was never on his agenda. Says Sushant, “If somebody takes all (the) films from me I will be disappointed for a day. If I don’t get work in television, I will be upset for another day, but then I will be fine. I will make my short films or probably act in theatre or make my own films. I will be excited. Nothing can take the excitement to act away from me.”

Sushant says he feels happy when people acknowledge his work and when he receives “good pay” for his movies, but the high he gets from being a public figure is momentary. “When I started performing as a dancer and in a theatre, I knew acting was something I wanted to do and I still like to do it. One thing I know for sure, I wanted to be here… And nothing has changed. I never had a thing in mind that I want to reach somewhere. My passion, excitement and how I feel about it has not changed in these 11 years,” he adds.

Versatile choices

From playing a lover boy in “Shuddh Desi Romance” to essaying the role of former Indian cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, Sushant has tried to be versatile in his choices. The actor, however, believes he needs to fully invest in a role to successfully engage his audience.

“My relationship with my audience is like a circle. I know for the fact that my audience will like something in which I am hundred percent invested. I need to be engaged in my role completely to engage my audience. I will not deliberately put myself in a role in which I don’t want to be. I believe if I am hundred percent engaged in a film, I will be able to engage the audience,” he says.

Sushant is looking forward to his upcoming film “Kedarnath”, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara. “I am very excited about the project. I found the script to be gripping and we are through with the 50 per cent of the shoot. I am giving whatever I can to the film,” he says.

The actor has also started prepping for Abhishek Chaubey’s “Chambal”, which also features Bhumi Pednekar. Sushant was speaking on the sidelines of IFFI, which closes November 28.