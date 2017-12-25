Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan wrap up second schedule of ‘Kedarnath’

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan have finally wrapped up the second schedule of shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Kedarnath’.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who is directing the movie, posted a photo with the entire team of the movie. Abhishek Kapoor shared the picture on his official Instagram page. He captioned the snap as, “And thats a wrap on this schedule. Team #kedarnath forging ahead. We are only as good as the people we work with and this is one fine platoon.”

The ‘Rock On’ helmer also shared a photo with Sushant and wrote an endearing message for message for the actor.

He wrote, “This is our 2nd film together and strangely I’d never seen u dance. I was so blown away by what u showed us over the past couple days. Those moves merely reflected another dimension to what a talented and blessed individual u are. We part now for a few days and i look forward to have u back to finish this beautiful journey we’ve started. Shambhoo.”

In the film, the ‘MS Dhoni’ star plays the role of a pithu, a man who carries luggage, old and ill people on his back. This will be Abhishek and Sushant’s second film together after ‘Kai Po Che’ (2013). The movie is scheduled to release in June 2018.