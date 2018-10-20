Sushant Singh Rajput has recently been in news for his missing blue tick aka verification tick on his Twitter handle. But now, the actor has finally got his blue tick back on his Twitter account.

See pic:

Earlier, Sushant was accused of allegedly sexually harassing his co-star of Mukesh Chhabra’s first directorial venture, Kizie Aur Manny, Sanjana Sanghi. Many reports were also stating that due to the sexual harassment allegations against him, Twitter removed the verified status from his account.

However, Sushant took to Twitter and denied the allegations and said that his blue tick was missing since September 5 and the harassment accusations are ‘false claims’. He wrote, “And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”

Meanwhile, Kizie Aur Manny director Mukesh Chhabra is also accused of sexual harassment. Due to ongoing MeToo movement and sexual harassment allegations at him, as a director, Mukesh Chhabra has been suspended by the production house Fox Star Studios. For those who don’t know, Kizie Aur Manny is the remake of 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars.