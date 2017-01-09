We’ve seen dosti yaari playing a part in the glamorous world of Bollywood. How much of this friendship is real? Surveen Chawla opens up about her friends in the industry.

“I don’t know who to trust here. I am quite happy with my very close bunch of friends. They are partly from the industry and partly not, they are like family to me. Not that I have ever wanted to have real kind of friends or maybe I have not made that effort in Bollywood. But this is how it is. I am not here to make friends. I am here to work and give my best. Friends have a place somewhere else and I think my heart is completely taken over by them,” says Surveen.

Choosing her friends wisely is a rule that Surveen abides by. “I don’t know, if I have any more space for friends left in my heart and life. I am very content with who I hang out, who my friends are in the industry. I am not looking out to make more. Obviously, I have very good rapport with a lot of people in the industry. People that I have worked with or not, or people whose work I appreciated and I know they would be with me.”

Talking about the only co-actor who she considers as a good friend, Surveen confesses, “Radhika Apte is a very dear friend of mine and why I say that is because she is one of the most genuine people I have come across. Keeping all of that in mind, it is very difficult in terms of Bollywood norms to say another actress is your best friend or she is a really close friend. But that is the truth, Radhika and I, have always connected at a very different level. She is somebody very close to me and I will always be there for her. I do consider her as a very close friend of mine.”