Surrogacy frustrating for Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says not being able to carry her third child on her own has been a “frustrating” experience for her. The 37-year-old entrepreneur, who is expecting a third kid via surrogacy with rapper husband Kanye West, admitted dealing with the pregnancy has been difficult on her.

“It is frustrating like to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic. I go to all the doctor’s appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives. It’s going to be a long hard process but I’m going to take it one day at a time and hopefully it just gets easier,” Kardashian said in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

She further said she does not want people to find out who her surrogate is and that she is grateful to the mother of her baby for being “selfless”. “The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I’m like really thankful. I’m seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her.”

The couple is believed to have hired the woman for USD 45,000 through an agency. Kardashian is already a mother to daughter North, four, and son Saint, one.