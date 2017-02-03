Supreme Court to hear ‘Jolly LLB-2’ matter on 7 February

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of plea by Fox Star Studios, the producer of Jolly LLB 2 to February 7.

While adjourning the matter, the apex court said that the case would be heard on February 7 as the matter will be first heard by the Bombay High Court on February 6.

The apex court heard the plea filled by Fox Star Studios, challenging the Bombay High Court’s order over the formation of a three-member panel to look into the matter of the film’s portrayal of the judiciary system.

Ajaykumar Waghmare, the petitioner of the case had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging that certain scenes in the movie depict the judiciary and the legal professional in bad light, following which the High Court formed the committee to watch the movie and submit a report on the same.

Waghmare has also asked the court to drop the word ‘LLB’ from the title of the movie.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was prosecuting from the side of Fox Star Studios told a bench headed by Chief Justice J. S. Khehar that there was nothing objectionable in the film.

In 2013 also, the original ‘Jolly LLB’, starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, faced the same problems from lawyers in Meerut.

The Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer movie which is a sequel of 2013, ‘Jolly LLB’ movie is scheduled to release on February 10.

The movie, which will feature Akshay in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.