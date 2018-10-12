Superstar Salman Khan to launch his own Gym Equipment range

Superstar Salman Khan, who has already been successfully managing his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella, is all set to launch his own Gym Equipment range under a new line.

India’s biggest fitness icon Salman Khan has acquired the 100% manufacturing rights of India’s largest fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies to almost over a 100 gyms a month across the country. The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness along with educating people about the importance of being fit and healthy.

Salman Khan envisions making fitness affordable to every Indian with Made in India, state-of-the-art fitness equipment. He would like to reach every village, town and city in India which can also create job opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs and sportspersons of the country.

Taking the Fit India movement further, this joint venture will be launching the New Fitness Equipment Brand on October 12 to 14, 2018 at the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo, NSE Grounds, Mumbai.