Superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha pulled up for non-payment of dues
Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India pulled up the wife of southern superstar Rajinikanth for non-payment of dues. This comes after a ruling in February by the court which had directed Latha to remunerate a private advertising firm the sum of Rs. 6.20 crores within the span of twelve weeks, failing which Latha would be liable to clear the dues herself.
This ruling came after a complaint had been filed for non-payment of dues by AD-Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd. In its earlier hearing, a bench comprising on Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi had clarified that if the firm Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, of which Latha is the head, does not pay the dues to AD-Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd within three months, then Latha would have to pay the amount as per the undertaking was given by her. Interestingly, the Supreme Court pulled her up for attempting to skirt the issue by stating that the earlier undertaking had been given erroneously by her previous legal counsel.
For the uninitiated, AD-Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd had loaned a sum of Rs. 6.20 cr during the post-production stage of the 2014 Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan to Latha’s company Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. However, post non-receipt of the payment despite the film releasing years ago, the advertising agency moved court.
