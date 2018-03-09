Superstar Rajinikanth to visit Himalaya for a spiritual trip before starting his political journey

Rajinikanth might be busy with his films and now with politics but the actor has found some time for himself. The actor will visit Himalaya and it will be a spiritual trip just like every year. According to reports, the actor will leave Chennai on Saturday, March 10, he will be visiting Dharmashala then he will head to Rishikesh where he has built meditation center reports Indiaglitz.

The actor will spend a week in Himalaya in the ashram which was built by him and his friend in respect of 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917, and author of The Autobiography of a Yogi.

Last year Rajinikanth could not attend the inauguration ceremony of the ashram but now he has removed some time from his busy life and will head to the ashram where he will meet sadhus and gurus before he turns into a politician. On work front Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie 2.0 is expected to be released this year. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead.