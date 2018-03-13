Superstar Rajinikanth in Himalayas for pilgrimage, must-watch pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a fifteen-day pilgrimage visit to Himalayas, and the pictures from his visit is triggering the internet. The actor visited Jammu’s famous cave shrine Shivkhori on Sunday. Talking more about the picture, the actor is dressed in white attire from head to toe and is seen riding on the horse to visit the shrine. The pictures have been shared on Twitter by Rajinikanth’s fan and in some pictures he can be seen performing the puja.

“It is a spiritual land and I have come here on spiritual pilgrimage. I am a spiritual person. From here, I am going to Himalayas, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). I have a lot of plans and I don’t want to reveal it now,” Rajinikanth told the press in Jammu, reports news agency PTI.

The actor told the press that he has visited Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir before but Jammu, he is visiting for the first time. The actor has built an ashram in Himalayas in respect of 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917, and author of The Autobiography of a Yogi.

On work front, Rajinikanth is waiting for his upcoming movie 2.0 which also has Akshay Kumar in a key role, and it is directed by S Shankar. Till now, no release date has been announced for the film but the buzz is that it will be out this year.