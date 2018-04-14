Superstar Mahesh Babu’s message for Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli

Team Baahubali is currently in a celebratory mode on their multiple wins at The National film awards for Best Special Effects, Best Action Direction & Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment!

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter giving a shoutout to the ace director, SS Rajamouli who has emerged big out of Telugu industry.

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter sharing, “Congratulations @ssrajamouli for the massive win at the #NationalAwards2018. Your film, Baahubali is an important landmark in Indian cinema. We are all very proud of you”.

It has been heard that SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu will be collaborating on a film. It would be a pure delight to witness such massive powerhouse talents, the biggest director-actor duo coming together for a film. There is a lot of anticipation among fans across the country to see them work together, as both have a commendable body of work separately.

When these two, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu join hands, one can definitely expect the best of the best on screen. Mahesh Babu is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, Bharat Ane Nenu, which is slated to release on 20th April 2018.