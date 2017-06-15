Supernight with Tubelight teaser out: Sunil Grover and Salman Khan’s fun time

Earlier, we had reported that Salman Khan chose Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma. Salman along with brother Sohail will be seen in one of the special shows ‘Super night with Tubelight’, where we will witness Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati. Sony TV will telecast it on June 18 as a special segment. It remains to be seen if he makes an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ or not. The teaser of the episode with Salman is out and it has been receiving an outstanding response. The moment you will see the promo of the episode it will make you desperate to watch the entire show.

The promo shows, Dr Mashoor Gulati (Sunil) conducting an operation on Salman. All kind of stuff comes out from his stomach including dumbbells. Sohail cannot control his laughter at the proceedings which look hilarious. It will be an interesting watch. Looking at the ‘Supernight with Tubelight’ Promo, Salman looked like he is having a whale of a time.

Talking about Sunil Grover’s show, Sony channel has decided to experiment with Salman’s episode. This will act as a test to check Sunil’s popularity and ability to keep the audience hooked. If the show is hit, the channel will give him the green signal to start a brand new show which will have Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar as well. Looking at the pictures and the promo of the episode we bet it will be a super hit. The show will air on June 18 and we will have to hold on to our excitement till then. To take a note, keeping in mind that on Sunday there is also Champions Trophy final, the show will first air at 12 noon and then at 9 PM.

‘Tubelight’ is directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese actor, Zhu Zhu.