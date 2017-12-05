‘Super Dancer’ shoot stopped midway for Shashi Kapoor

Mumbai: The shooting of popular dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 2” was stopped midway to pay tribute to veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor, who breathed his last on Monday here.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur, who are seen as judges on “Super Dancer Chapter 2”, stopped the shooting of the show in-between when they heard about Shashi Kapoor’s demise on Monday and stood in silence to pay homage.

Also present on the set were actors Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

“Stopped the shoot on the set of ‘Super Dancer’ the minute we heard. All stood in silence to pay respects. Deeply saddened to hear about this. One of the most finest stylish actor in the industry. You shall always remain in our hearts Shashi Kapoor. Rest in peace,” Raveena posted on Instagram alongside a throwback image of the actor.

Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at 5.20 p.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after a period of hospitalisation. He was 79.