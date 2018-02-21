‘Super 30’ viral picture: Unrecognisable Hrithik Roshan sells papad on streets of Jaipur!
Hrithik Roshan is shooting his first biopic movie ‘Super 30’ which is based on mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar. The picture of the actor from the sets is going viral, in the picture Hrithik is seen selling ‘papad’ on bicycle and he looks unrecognisable. The picture has been shot at Sambhar Road, about 90 km from Jaipur. Recently, a picture of Hrithik was leaked online and it was from Banaras. The actor has lost some kilos to fit into the character.
Talking about the movie Super 30 is a biopic on the inspiring life of mathematician Anand Kumar who is instrumental in training 30 students, from humble background, every year to crack the IIT entrance test. Hrithik Roshan is playing Anand Kumar in it. Opposite Hrithik TV Actress Mrunal Thakur has been cast and this will be her debut movie in Bollywood. And for villain role Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in, Pankaj looks exactly like Anand Kumar and it sparked a debate on Twitter and people wanted him to play Pankaj as Anand Kumar just looks like him.
Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and will be produced by Phantom and Reliance entertainment. The movie is slated to release on January 25,2019.
