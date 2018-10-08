The #MeToo stories have just started pouring out and the way names of Bollywood celebrities’ are coming forth we wonder who will be the next one to get exposed. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Queen Director Vikas Bahl.

What comes as a surprise that while many actors like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor lauded Tanushree‘s courage to speak up, it seems not every actor is ready to take a stand.

It so happened that when HuffPost India asked Hrithik his position on the allegations against the director, the actor choose to distance himself from the whole issue as he said, “Let me get updated and I will get back to you.” . However, the actor never got back to the news publication post that. Hrithik’s reaction on the whole issue is definitely an important one as Vikas is directing the actor in upcoming film ‘Super 30’. The actor’s stance to keep mum on the whole issue has left many surprised owing to the seriousness of situation.

The victim had earlier accused Vikas in the year 2017, but sadly like any other molestation case, her plea fell on deaf ears as back then no action was taken against Vikas. But now owing to the wake of the #MeToo movement, the woman has once again raised her voice against Vikas. And while no legal action is taken against the director it seems that karma has played its card as rumors are rife that Amazon has shown exit door to Vikas from a web series project which Vikas was earlier supposed to direct.