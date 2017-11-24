Sunny Leone’s husband Daneil Weber Tweets his Jet Airways conversation over flight delay

The gorgeous Sunny Leone is all set for her upcoming movie Tera Intezaar starring Arbaaz Khan and she is also busy with the promotional event but apart from all this Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber shared an conversation with Jet Airways, he wrote on his Twitter handle “Call from @jetairways this morning to me after a complaint about 4 flight delays this week” sir, it is the airports fault, not the airline, don’t be mad at us !!!. Hahaha. Good response @jetairways.”

Call from @jetairways this morning to me after a complaint about 4 flight delays this week” sir, it is the airports fault , not the airline, don’t be mad at us !!!😳. Hahaha. Good response @jetairways — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) November 24, 2017



Well at least they called 🙂 https://t.co/aLFsnaOTBL — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 24, 2017

Sunny in no time quickly responded to the Tweet and wrote ” Well at least they called”.Jet Airways has good numbers of complaints for flight cancellation. From TV actress Divyanka Tripathi to famous comedian Vir Das, many have lashed out on to the flight service provider time and again.

Talking about Sunny Leone she was last seen in the movie Bhoomi in a dance number and now she is coming with movie Tera Intezaar which is set to release on 1st December 2017 and will clash with Kapil Sharma’s movie Firangi.