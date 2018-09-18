Sunny Leone unveils her wax figure at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds museum; check out the pictures

Sunny Leone unveils her wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds today, and her wax figure will share a space with top Bollywood celebrities in the museum. Sunny shared the news about unveiling wax statue on her Instagram handle. “So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhi figure in Delhi today,” she posted.

Other celebrities that have wax statues at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, are Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor. Speaking about her statue,Sunny said. “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour.”

More than 200 types of measurements of Sunny were taken by a team of experts from London. Sunny’s statue looks almost like her. Recently sunny launched the second season of a web series based on her life, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. “The experience was a lot more difficult than I thought it was going to be. I have told the stories and I know what they are. It can’t be as difficult as some other film. It was very hard emotional journey for me. But I am happy that I got to tell the truth, no matter how difficult it was for me,” sunny said about the show.